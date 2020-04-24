COVID-19 Nepal: Highest Number Tests Carried Out In Sudur Pashim and Highest Number Infection In Province 1

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) said a twenty six years old person who returned from Saudi Arabia tested coronavirus positive. According to spokesperson of MoPH Dr. Bikas Devkota the infected person returned from Saudi Arabia 47 days ago.

The sample swab of the person tested in BP Health Science Institute Dharan. The patient is now under the supervision in Hatuwagadhi Health Post. He will be brought to Biratnagar.

He arrived in Nepal on 13 March through Himalayan Airlines. He stayed few days in Udayapur and then leave to Bhojpur. The samples of the persons he stayed in Udayapur have already collected.

According to him, highest numbers of tests were carried out in Sudur Paschim with 9513 followed by Bagmati, 7143, 4977 in Province 2. 4783 in Gandaki, 4870 in Karnali, 3929 in Province 1 and 2874 in Province 5.

Similarly, highest number of patient in Province 1 with 28. Similarly, one each in Baglung and Dhangadhi, 5 in Birgunj, 2 in Chitwan are undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of doctors. According to Devkota, health conditions of all the Covid-19 patients are normal.

Till Friday, there are 12,985 people under quarantine across the country while 99 are under isolation. Of them, three are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 96 are outside

According to the latest update, out of 48, 10 COVID-19 infected patients have been discharged from the designated hospitals as of Thursday. Earlier, seven COVID-19 patients had returned home after testing negative for the virus.

Spokesperson Dr. Devkota said that 9,407 laboratory tests (through Polymerase Chain Reaction method) have been carried out. He added under 38,099 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) 38099 persons tested to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood sample. According to Dr. Devkota 47496 test conducted through PCR and RDT. During the last 24 hours, 3791 persons were tested.

