India Coronavirus Cases Cross 23,000 ; More Than 718 Dead

More than 23,000 people in India have, or have had, the new coronavirus, central health ministry data showed on Friday reports India Today.

More than 700 of those infected have died -- a grim toll, but a relatively low number compared to fatalities in other large nations facing outbreaks.

According to India Today, India is currently under an extended lockdown that was imposed last month to contain the spread of the virus, which is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets.

Here are key takeaways from the updated central government data.

A little over 17,600 coronavirus cases are still active, meaning that these patients are currently infected and yet to recover.

Over 4,700 people have recovered. The World Health Organisation says four-fifths of all coronavirus patients get better without needed treatment at a hospital.

The current death toll is 718. That's a fatality rate of around 3.1 per cent.

The state with the most cases, including recoveries and deaths, is Maharashtra. Over 6,400 have been infected here, and 283 have died.

Other states or territories with overall case counts in excess of 1,500 are Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Those infected includes 77 foreign nationals and one has migrated