PM Oli Withdraw Two Controversial Ordinances

April 24, 2020, 2:43 p.m.

After vehement opposition inside the party and outside, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli reversed his decision and withdrew two ordinances issued by the president two days ago.

The cabinet meeting has decided to withdraw two ordinances authenticated by president Bidya Devi Bhandari on April 20

According to Surya Thapa, press advisor to the Prime Minister, the council of meeting held today at Baluwatar withheld the ordinances.

kp-oli-cabinet-1.jpg

The president had endorsed ‘Constitutional Council (function, duties, rights and procedure) first amendment, Ordinance, 2077’ and the ‘Political Party (second amendment) Ordinance, 2077’ on April 20.

