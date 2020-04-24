President Revokes Recently Issued Controversial Ordinances

President Revokes Recently Issued Controversial Ordinances

April 24, 2020, 6:09 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has revoked two recently issued ordinances on recommendation of the Government of Nepal.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, on April 20, in accordance with Article 114 (1) of the Constitution, endorsed ‘Constitutional Council (function, duties, rights and procedure) first amendment, Ordinance, 2077’ and the ‘Political Party (second amendment) Ordinance, 2077’.

Both the ordinances have now been repealed as per Article 114 (2 kha) of the Constitution.

A cabinet meeting held today has decided to recommend the revoking of the ordinances that were issued only four days ago.

The government had drawn massive flak after promulgation of the ordinance.

