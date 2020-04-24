Weather Forecast For April 24 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 24 Across Nepal

April 24, 2020, 6:13 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at many places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

As there is effect of local wind and Western Disturbance, the rain activities will likely to intensify. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities are expected to continue over many parts of central and eastern Nepal

