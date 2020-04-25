Global Coronavirus Cases Near 2.8 Million: Johns Hopkins

April 25, 2020, 9:09 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have hit nearly 2.8 million globally, with the death toll surpassing more than 195,000 people have died due to the pandemic, with 2.7 million infected globally, out of whom almost some 781,000 have recovered.

The death toll in the United States surpassed 51,000 amid more than 890,000 cases. But the number of daily deaths in New York has gone down, with 422 reported on Friday - the lowest since April 1.

In the U.S, President Donald Trump signed a 484 billion U.S. dollar coronavirus relief bill. The country leads the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, with over 890,000 confirmed cases and over 51,000 deaths.

Trump was blasted by medics after he proposed on Thursday the use of UV light and disinfectant to treat COVID-19.

France is aiming to release its detailed end of lockdown plan "probably on Tuesday."

The WHO on Friday launched a "landmark" international collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines against COVID-19.

Source: Agencies

