India Allows Some Shops To Open From Saturday

The Government of India has allowed some shops providing non-essential goods and services to reopen from Saturday (April 25)
In a major relief to the public at large, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its latest order, issued on Friday night, permitted the shops providing non-essential goods and services to open from Saturday (April 25) onwards. With the latest order from the government, the registered neighbourhood and stand-alone shops have been permitted to open amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The shops that are allowed to open during the coronavirus lockdown from Saturday include those located in residential complexes within and outside the limits of municipalities and municipal areas. However, market complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will not open from Saturday.
The concession, however, has not been extended to shops in market places, multi-brand, and single-brand malls located in municipality areas, coronavirus hotspots and containment areas.The opening of shops selling non-essential goods and services from Saturday, according to the order released by the MHA in a modification of its April 15 order, will be subjected to the conditions that they will run with 50 per cent strength of workers, wearing of masks and following social distancing.
As the government order has now allowed some economic activity, here's a list of what will remain open and what will remain closed from Saturday:
WHAT WILL OPEN FROM SATURDAY
WHAT WILL REMAIN CLOSED
WHAT IS MANDATORY FOR THE SHOPS THAT ARE ALLOWED TO OPEN?
RELAXATIONS DON'T APPLY TO
The MHA relaxations are not applicable to hotspots and containment zones.
As for the liquor shops, the home ministry has clarified that alcohol comes under a separate clause and not under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory. So, no liquor for the people in lockdown.
The home ministry order to reopen neighbourhood shops providing non-essential services comes on the eve of holy month of Ramzan is being seen as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
Source: India Today
