Nepalgunj’s Muslim Will Celebrate Ramadan Indoors

April 25, 2020, 10:31 a.m.

Muslim religious leaders of Banke have asked all Muslims of the district to celebrate the month of Ramadan and conduct all their religious ceremonies indoors reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Abdul Jabbar Manjari, all of Banke’s Islamic leaders and Maulanas have ordered Muslims to respect the lockdown and follow government’s instructions. Manjari is a Maulana and the former president of the Central Hajj Committee.

“They have publicly appealed to all the Muslims to observe the holy month, including the reading of Jumma Namaz and Tarawih Namaz, inside their houses and protect themselves and others from this extremely contagious disease,” he said, adding, “They have also asked the community to maintain social distancing during family gatherings and Roza Iftar.”

The leaders published a joint statement of appeal to this effect during a gathering facilitated by Dialogue Group, Banke. The statement stressed that the virus was not attached to any particular group and requests everyone to refrain from making any unwarranted comments towards any community. It also asked people to help in the identification, check-up and treatment of any individual suspected of COVID-19.

Ramadan is celebrated as a holy month by Muslims all around the world where they fast for 30 days, read Namaz five times a day which includes a special Namaz on Fridays and Tarawih Namaz every evening.

