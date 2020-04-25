Weather Forecast Across Nepal On April 25

Western disturbance and local wind and moisture from Bay of Bengal have effect in Nepal’s weather system. There are generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions.

Generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region tonight.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two intense spells occurred over eastern Nepal.