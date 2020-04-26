British PM Johnson Will Be Back At Work On Monday

April 26, 2020, 7:25 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April.

Johnson told his cabinet colleagues that he will be back to his normal schedule following his treatment in St. Thomas' Hospital in London for COVID-19.

He was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London suffering from COVID-19 symptoms on April 5 and spent April 6-9 in intensive care.

The prime minister said on April 12 that he had left the hospital "after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question."

Depending on doctors' advice, he may host Monday's daily Downing Street news conference and possibly take on the new Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

"He is 'raring to go' and will be back Monday," Sky News noted, citing a Downing Street source. "He had a Chequers meeting with advisers on Friday and he will be meeting the health secretary, Matt Hancock, and getting back to his normal schedule," according to the report.

