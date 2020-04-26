Confirmed Cases Near 26,500, Death Toll Touches 824 In India

Confirmed Cases Near 26,500, Death Toll Touches 824 In India

April 26, 2020, 2:54 p.m.

As the total number confirmed novel coronavirus in India nears 26,500 even as the death toll shot up to 824, several Indian states are now considering the use of plasma therapy for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients.

According to healthcare experts, the plasma taken from the body of a patient who has recovered from Covid-19 includes antibodies that can help stabilise the immune system patients battling the infection.

Between Friday night and Saturday evening, India recorded a total of 56 coronavirus-related deaths. Moreover, Maharashtra recorded the most number of cases (over 6,000), followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, each of which reported more than 2,000 confirmed cases, as of the figures till Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh surged past the 1,000-mark on Saturday with the state reporting a total of 1,061 cases. Out of these, 171 patients have recovered while 31 have succumbed to the infection. Multiple reports highlighted frontline workers, especially police personnel, were among those infected with Covid-19 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre had earlier claimed that the average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in India is 9.1 days. It was further stated that between 8 am on Friday and 8 am on Saturday, India recorded a 6 per cent growth in new coronavirus cases. This has been pegged as the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the number of confirmed cases of the infection reached 100.

