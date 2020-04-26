Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds, Gusty Hail Is Likely Across Nepal

April 26, 2020, 6:46 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail tonight.

Currently western disturbance, local wind and low pressure close to eastern part of Nepal has impacted across Nepal. Similarly, moisture from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea has already entered in Nepal.

Another round of Western Disturbances over North Pakistan and adjoining North Afghanistan. A trough is extending from North Bihar to South East Madhya Pradesh across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh.

During the last 24 hours, heavy to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred over Dang, Kathmandu and Biratnagar.

During the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains is expected over many parts of Nepal.

