Nepal Conducts Nearly 51367 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday

April 26, 2020, 7:05 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that Nepal conducts the sample of 51367 person of COVID-19.

Of total samples of 51367 people on, 51 tested positive.

The latest to recover from the virus is 19 years old male and three others from Birgunj Hospital. They returned home after the recovery. On Saturday, two persons returned home after recovery. On Friday, 19 years old girl discharged from Dhaulagri Hospital following treatment.

On Friday, 62 years old male from Jhapa tested positive. His son reportedly returned from Dubai on First week of March. According to Dr. Devkota, currently highest number of corona patients is undergoing treatment in Biratnagar. There are 30 COVID-19 patents followed by Birgunj 5 and one each in Bharatpur and Dhangadhi.

During the last 24 hours, 2096 samples were tested. Out of total test 9931 through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 41436 through Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT).

According to Dr Devkota, there are currently 17027 in quarantine and 110 in isolation. Out of them, 6 in Kathmandu Valley and 104 are in outside Kathmandu. In his daily briefing, Dr. Devkota informed that 296 are in red zone now.

He also said that the government has expanded test zone in Province 2 and 1027 samples test collected in 8 districts.

