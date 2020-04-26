Nepal Extends Closure Of Border Till May 13

Along with extending 10 days lockdown, the cabinet has decided to close the border till May 13 midnight,
Finance Minister and Minister of Information and Communication Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada informed that the cabinet has decided to extend the closure of border.
This is the fourth time the government has extended the lockdown. Earlier, the government has already ban the domestic and international fights till May 15.
