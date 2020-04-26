Nepal’s School Opening Is Uncertain: Education Minister

Nepal’s School Opening Is Uncertain: Education Minister

April 26, 2020, 2:57 p.m.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel said that alternative teaching methods should be adopted to continue learning activities, considering the impact of COVID-19 reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Speaking at the concluding session of the online teachers training programme organized by Nepal Teachers Association, Kaski chapter here Saturday, he said it was very unlikely that schools could resume teaching and learning activities like the past very soon. Hence, alternative methods including online teaching could be used.

He also shared that the committee formed by the government will recommend about how and when the annual examinations for Grade 10, 11 and 12 could be held.

According to RSS, Association's national chair Baburam Thapa said financial ability of students and parents could be an important factor in the effectiveness of online learning activities. Toll-free telephone service could be one option to help student connect to their teachers for consultation and advice instead.

