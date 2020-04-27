Health Condition Of All 36 Coronavirus Infected Patients Is Normal

April 27, 2020, 7:18 p.m.

The health conditions of all 36 coronavirus positive patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals are normal. Spokesperson of Ministry of Health of Population (MoPH0 Dr. Bikas Devkota said that Nepal has conducted 53534 test till today. He said that 2184 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Of total, 10471 tests conducted through PCR and 43063 through RDT. He said that total infection in Nepal remains 52 with no new case today. Dr. Devkota said that 16 patients infected with coronaviurs have already discharged from hospital following recovery.

The largest number of patients is now in Biratnagar with 31. Out of 36 hospitalized, patients, one each in Dhangadhi and Bharatpur and 3 are in Birgunj. He said that the health conditions of all the patients are normal.

He also said that there 20195 persons in quarantine. Out of 106 in Isolation, 8 in Kathmandu and 98 are outside valley. There are 304 in red zone. Province 1 government has added 100 bed hospitals in B.P. Koirala health and Medical Sciences Academy in Dharan. Similarly, Rapti Health and Medical Academy has started PCR testing center. Now there are 16 PCR Testing Centers all over Nepal.

