Private Labs To Conduct COVID-19 Test

Dr. Bikash Devkota, MoHP spokesperson, said on Monday that he health ministry has issued 'Interim Guidelines for the Establishment and Operationalisation of Molecular Laboratories for COVID-19'.
The permission is given with an objective to maintain and regulate the minimum standards of laboratories testing COVID-19. This is in line with this directive, private laboratories can also conduct COVID-19 test through PCR technique by fulfilling the prescribed standards.
However, the private laboratories willing to operate COVID-19 testing services should take separate permission from the ministry,
Likewise, the State 1 government has established 100-beaded COVID-19 special hospital in the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. Similarly, COVID-19 test through PCR technique have been introduced in Rapti Academy of Health Sciences.
With this, the laboratories conducting sample test for COVID-19 through PCR technique have reached 16 in the country.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75