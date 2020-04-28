Coca-Cola Pledges Rs. 80 Million Suport To Nepal

Coca-Cola Pledges Rs. 8 Crores As Support To Communities, To Combat The Impact Of COVID-19 In Nepal

April 28, 2020, 7:13 p.m.

Coca-Cola in Nepal has pledged an initial support of NPR 8 Crore towards providing support to frontline health staff, emergency workers, waste workers and those impacted the most during these uncertain times. The relief programs initiated by Coca-Cola, aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 1 lakh livelihoods across the country during this unprecedented time

Coca-Cola in Nepal has adopted proactive steps to support the communities by providing immediate relief through enhancement of health infrastructure, essential medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers and emergency workers who are working tirelessly to keep the Country safe. In addition, the Company is extending support with beverages to emergency workers and food relief packages to the impacted communities dependent on daily wages. The initiations are carried out in joint efforts with partners, NGOs and Communities.

Coca-Cola in Nepal has partnered with Nepal Red Cross Society and its recycling partner Creasion to help communities fight against COVID-19 pandemic and support in curtailing its further spread. The Company, along with its bottling partner, Bottlers Nepal Limited (BNL) remain committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its employees, consumers and communities during this Global crisis

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President Operations said, "the global COVID-19 pandemic is an extremely challenging time for all of humanity. We express our heartfelt gratitude to all heroic frontline workers who are keeping us steady during this turbulent time.Our approach to navigating the pandemic is grounded in our company’s purpose, which ensures that we continuously strive to make a difference for people in the communities we serve around the world.In Nepal, we along with our partners, are working towards this humble initiative to ensure health, safety and betterment of the livelihoods of our communities.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FAO Urges People Not To Hoard Stockpile Foods
Apr 28, 2020
China Accuses US 'Telling Barefaced Lies' On Coronavirus
Apr 28, 2020
Qatar’s Amir Directs To Send Urgent Medical Aid To Nepal, Rwanda And Tunisia
Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Conducts 54826 Coronavirus Test Till Tuesday
Apr 28, 2020
Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal
Apr 28, 2020

More on Economy

Nepal Rastra Bank To Announce Rs. 60 Billion Refinancing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
World Bank Predicts Sharpest Decline Of Remittances In Recent History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal Is Expected To Grow 1.5 To 2.8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Western Union Money Transfers Now Delivered Home In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Pandemic Threatens Food Security In Poor Countries: World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
Oil Price Plunges Below Zero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

FAO Urges People Not To Hoard Stockpile Foods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
China Accuses US 'Telling Barefaced Lies' On Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Qatar’s Amir Directs To Send Urgent Medical Aid To Nepal, Rwanda And Tunisia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Conducts 54826 Coronavirus Test Till Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
SC Resumes Registration And Hearing On Writ Petitions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75