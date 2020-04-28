Coca-Cola Pledges Rs. 80 Million Suport To Nepal

Coca-Cola in Nepal has pledged an initial support of NPR 8 Crore towards providing support to frontline health staff, emergency workers, waste workers and those impacted the most during these uncertain times. The relief programs initiated by Coca-Cola, aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 1 lakh livelihoods across the country during this unprecedented time

Coca-Cola in Nepal has adopted proactive steps to support the communities by providing immediate relief through enhancement of health infrastructure, essential medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers and emergency workers who are working tirelessly to keep the Country safe. In addition, the Company is extending support with beverages to emergency workers and food relief packages to the impacted communities dependent on daily wages. The initiations are carried out in joint efforts with partners, NGOs and Communities.

Coca-Cola in Nepal has partnered with Nepal Red Cross Society and its recycling partner Creasion to help communities fight against COVID-19 pandemic and support in curtailing its further spread. The Company, along with its bottling partner, Bottlers Nepal Limited (BNL) remain committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its employees, consumers and communities during this Global crisis

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President Operations said, "the global COVID-19 pandemic is an extremely challenging time for all of humanity. We express our heartfelt gratitude to all heroic frontline workers who are keeping us steady during this turbulent time.Our approach to navigating the pandemic is grounded in our company’s purpose, which ensures that we continuously strive to make a difference for people in the communities we serve around the world.In Nepal, we along with our partners, are working towards this humble initiative to ensure health, safety and betterment of the livelihoods of our communities.”