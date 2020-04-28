Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal

Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal

April 28, 2020, 6:16 p.m.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Rautahat today. Two people in Rautahat have tested positive for the virus on reports health officials.

The swab sample of the then suspects was sent to Janakpur Provincial Hospital for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Although both of the samples tested negative for the virus there, the swabs were then sent to National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu which reported that both the male have confirm case.

One has been staying in quarantine at Jaya Kishan Polytechnic Institute, Dharhari while another, who had been staying in quarantine at Chandrapur Municipality-6, had returned home after completing the quarantine period.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Rautahat has reached three and total number of COVID-19 patients in Nepal has reached 54.

