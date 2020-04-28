President Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Shared The Views Ongoing Pandemic

President Bidya Devi Bhandari appreciated the strong initiatives pursued by the Government of China in containing and controlling the COVID-19 in China and in extending support to the countries around the world in their fight against the pandemic
She expressed her view during a telephone conversation with her Chinese Counterpart President Xi Jinping.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Presidents shared views on the ongoing global fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 and its impacts felt across the world.
The Ministry said that they also exchanged the measures taken by their respective governments in the fight against COVID-19.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75