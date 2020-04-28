President Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Shared The Views Ongoing Pandemic

President Bidya Devi Bhandari appreciated the strong initiatives pursued by the Government of China in containing and controlling the COVID-19 in China and in extending support to the countries around the world in their fight against the pandemic

She expressed her view during a telephone conversation with her Chinese Counterpart President Xi Jinping.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Presidents shared views on the ongoing global fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 and its impacts felt across the world.

The Ministry said that they also exchanged the measures taken by their respective governments in the fight against COVID-19.