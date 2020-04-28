Qatar’s Amir Directs To Send Urgent Medical Aid To Nepal, Rwanda And Tunisia

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has directed sending urgent medical aid to Nepal, Rwanda and Tunisia to help their governments in their fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to media in Qatar, Qatar had earlier sent medical assistance to Italy, Iran and Gaza as part of its international contributions to support the global efforts in the battle against the virus. Qatar’s medical aid to Italy included two field hospitals. (QNA)
