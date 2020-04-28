Qatar’s Amir Directs To Send Urgent Medical Aid To Nepal, Rwanda And Tunisia

Qatar’s Amir Directs To Send Urgent Medical Aid To Nepal, Rwanda And Tunisia

April 28, 2020, 6:44 p.m.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has directed sending urgent medical aid to Nepal, Rwanda and Tunisia to help their governments in their fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Qatar Amir.jpg

According to media in Qatar, Qatar had earlier sent medical assistance to Italy, Iran and Gaza as part of its international contributions to support the global efforts in the battle against the virus. Qatar’s medical aid to Italy included two field hospitals. (QNA)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FAO Urges People Not To Hoard Stockpile Foods
Apr 28, 2020
Coca-Cola Pledges Rs. 80 Million Suport To Nepal
Apr 28, 2020
China Accuses US 'Telling Barefaced Lies' On Coronavirus
Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Conducts 54826 Coronavirus Test Till Tuesday
Apr 28, 2020
Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal
Apr 28, 2020

More on News

FAO Urges People Not To Hoard Stockpile Foods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 54826 Coronavirus Test Till Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
SC Resumes Registration And Hearing On Writ Petitions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
European Union Offers NPR 9.8 Billion (Euro75 million) Aid Package To Nepal To Tackle Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 44 minutes ago
Himalaya Airlines Brings Medical Supplies For COVID-19 From Guangzhou, China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 49 minutes ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Pledges Rs. 80 Million Suport To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
China Accuses US 'Telling Barefaced Lies' On Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Army To Receive Medicines Purchased From China For COVID-19 By First Week Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanthi (Adi Shankara’s Birthday) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Some 884,000 Recovered From Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75