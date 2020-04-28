SC Resumes Registration And Hearing On Writ Petitions

The Supreme Court (SC) has resumed the registration and hearing on writ petitions that was postponed for some days amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Joint Spokesperson at the SC Devendra Dhakal confirmed that the SC has accepted registration of new writ petitions and started hearing from today.

According to RSS, full meeting of the SC’s Justices including the Chief Justice held on Sunday had decided to begin the business from today.

Needed precautions for regulations, control and management of human mobility including of service recipients, legal practitioners and officials during the registration and hearing processes would be arranged by the court administration.