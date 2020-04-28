SC Resumes Registration And Hearing On Writ Petitions

SC Resumes Registration And Hearing On Writ Petitions

April 28, 2020, 6:03 p.m.

The Supreme Court (SC) has resumed the registration and hearing on writ petitions that was postponed for some days amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Joint Spokesperson at the SC Devendra Dhakal confirmed that the SC has accepted registration of new writ petitions and started hearing from today.

According to RSS, full meeting of the SC’s Justices including the Chief Justice held on Sunday had decided to begin the business from today.

Needed precautions for regulations, control and management of human mobility including of service recipients, legal practitioners and officials during the registration and hearing processes would be arranged by the court administration.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

European Union Offers NPR 9.8 Billion (Euro75 million) Aid Package To Nepal To Tackle Coronavirus
Apr 28, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Brings Medical Supplies For COVID-19 From Guangzhou, China
Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Army To Receive Medicines Purchased From China For COVID-19 By First Week Of May
Apr 28, 2020
Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September
Apr 28, 2020
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanthi (Adi Shankara’s Birthday)
Apr 28, 2020

More on News

European Union Offers NPR 9.8 Billion (Euro75 million) Aid Package To Nepal To Tackle Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Himalaya Airlines Brings Medical Supplies For COVID-19 From Guangzhou, China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal Army To Receive Medicines Purchased From China For COVID-19 By First Week Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Some 884,000 Recovered From Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
President Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Shared The Views Ongoing Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
Private Labs To Conduct COVID-19 Test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 46 minutes ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanthi (Adi Shankara’s Birthday) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Trump Resumes Attacks On China Over Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Many Parts Of World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Health Condition Of All 36 Coronavirus Infected Patients Is Normal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un’s Health Concern By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75