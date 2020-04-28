Some 884,000 Recovered From Coronavirus Globally

Worldwide, the number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to more than three million, and at least 209,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Some 884,000 people have recovered.

Countries around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Iran and Spain, are moving to ease coronavirus lockdowns as daily infections and deaths slow. Italy has announced it will ease its two-month-old controls from May 4 reports Aljazeera.

The UN rights chief has warned that countries flouting the rule of law in the name of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic risk sparking a "human rights disaster".

At least 1.3 million Australians have downloaded the government's COVIDsafe tracing app, as support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison surges thanks to his handling of the outbreak.