Coronavirus Infection Cases Reached 57 In Nepal

April 29, 2020, 8:36 p.m.

After three new cases in Birgunj, the total number of COVID-19 infection has now reached 57.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that the total number of tests has now reached 57,189 including 11,524 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and 45,665 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT), of which 2,367 tests were run in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Devkota said that there are 22,901 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. Out of them 87 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, four are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 83 are outside.

One new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 310. Spokesperson Dr. Devkota said that the contact tracing of those in the red zone is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

With the recovery of 16 persons, 41 are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, eight in Birgunj, and 31 in Biratnagar. All patients have been reported in normal health condition.

