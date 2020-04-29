Nimbusbazar.Com Extends Its Service In Birgunj

As the coronavirus circumstances continue to evolve, we have witnessed some drastic measures transpire all over the country.

On March 22 2020 Nimbus started taking orders online at www.nimbusbazar.com to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers. Initially it began with a limited number of daily goods, and subsequently, over the time it garnered massive appreciation and positive feedback.

This has motivated the company to extend its services in different parts of the country and include an additional range of products. Along with existing products such as edible oils, flours, lentils, pickles, rice, chiura, soya nuggets, masala, soups, dog food, mask and sanitizer, nimbusbazar has now added biscuits, chana, popcorn, noodles, salt, baby diaper, cleaning and washing products, with many more new products.

Additionally, Nimbus is not only delivering within the Kathmandu valley but also in Birgunj with a mission to expand its services in other parts of the country.

Furthermore, to make it the services convenient for the customers, nimbusbazar is now accepting online payment through the mobile payment option.

“We have always prioritized the convenience of our customers. Nimbusbazar has refrained from including minimum order since the beginning. We want to ease this process for our customers. We are continuously working to better our services.” shares Anand Bagaria, Managing Director, Nimbus.

To help curb the spread of COVID-19, the company is taking all steps to ensure the safety of the delivery personnels and employees. Every employee including delivery personnel is continuously trained and educated on the best practices of personal hygiene, proper method, and frequency of hand washing/sanitizing

They are also equipped with PPE, masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc and practices social distancing, which is a necessity during their visit for delivery. Additionally, to ensure the welfare of all the staff members, the company has provided them with Covid-19 Insurance Plan