Pakistan Sees Biggest Jump In COVID-19

April 29, 2020, 7:42 a.m.

Pakistan sees biggest jump in Covid-19 deaths as KP, Sindh and Punjab collectively report 28 fatalities. There s 322 casualty due to COVID-19 with confirmed cases 14788 reports Dawn.

Out of infected 3233 recovered in Pakistan. Panjab is most affected province with 5730 followed by Sindh 5291. Islamabad has reported 36 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the capital to 297, according to the government's Covid-19 portal.

