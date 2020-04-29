Weather Forecast For April 29 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 29 Across Nepal

April 29, 2020, 6:52 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the western region.

During the night, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region.

Western Disturbance has moved away eastward. A cyclonic circulation is over Bangladesh. Local wind and continual low pressure trough extending in India near eastern part of Nepal has affected weather in Nepal. Similarly, the wind with moisture came from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea is hovering over Nepal.

During the last 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rain and thundershower occurred over western, central and eastern parts of Nepal.

