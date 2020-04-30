China Wants Him To Lose Re-election: President Trump

China Wants Him To Lose Re-election: President Trump

April 30, 2020, 9:41 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has said China "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid, stepping up his criticism of Beijing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a White House interview with Reuters news agency, he said Beijing faced a "lot" of possible consequence from the US for the outbreak.

He said China should have let the world know about the contagion much sooner.

Mr Trump himself is often accused of not doing enough to tackle the crisis.

The coronavirus has ravaged a formerly humming US economy that had been the president's main selling point for his re-election campaign in November.

Mr Trump, who has waged a trade war with China, offered no specifics about how he might act against Beijing.

He told Reuters: "There are many things I can do. We're looking for what happened."

Mr Trump added: "China will do anything they can to have me lose this race."

The Republican president said he believes Beijing wants his likely Democratic challenger Joe Biden to win in November's election.

Mr Trump also said he is sceptical of data indicating Mr Biden would win.

"I don't believe the polls," the president said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent."

US media reported earlier in the day that Mr Trump had erupted at political advisers last Friday evening about internal polling that showed him losing in critical states.

Reuters

South Korea Says North Korea's Kim May Be Trying To Avoid Coronavirus
Apr 29, 2020
Poll Shows Most In US Will Avoid Public Events Until Vaccine Available
Apr 29, 2020
FDA Approves First Rapid Coronavirus Test With 45 Minutes Detection Time
Mar 23, 2020
Ethiopian PM Abiy Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 12, 2019
United States Sending Troops To Bolster Saudi Defenses
Sep 21, 2019

More on International

U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Exceed Vietnam War, Infection Cases Surpassed More Than 1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
China And India Are World’s Second And Third Largest Defense Spender By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
South Korea Says North Korea's Kim May Be Trying To Avoid Coronavirus By Reuters 1 day, 2 hours ago
Poll Shows Most In US Will Avoid Public Events Until Vaccine Available By Reuters 1 day, 3 hours ago
China Accuses US 'Telling Barefaced Lies' On Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Trump Resumes Attacks On China Over Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 2.27% Due To Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.1 million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Remdesivir Drug Helps To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
NCP Secretariat Demands Resignation Of Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Demand For Prime Minister’ Resignation Is Irrelevant: Civil Society Members By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75