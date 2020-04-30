Fire In Bhutanese Refugee Camp

Four houses have been gutted in a fire occurred in the Bhutanese refugee camp of Beldangi, Jhapa. The fire broke out from hut no 260 beloging to Tikaram Chapagian this morning, said spokesperson at District Police Office, Mahendra Kumar Shrestha reports RSS.

The fire engulfed the neighbouring houses belonging to Padam Chapagain, Rup Narayan Dulal and Harka Bahadur Subba causing the loss of some Rs 1.7 million. Locals and police persons extinguished fire with the help of fire engine, police added.