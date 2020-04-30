Qatar Government’s Emergency Medical Supply Arrived In Nepal

Qatar Government’s Emergency Medical Supply Arrived In Nepal

April 30, 2020, 6:59 a.m.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has handed over medical equipment to Nepal yesterday at Tribhuwan International Airport. Shipments of urgent medical assistance to Nepal arrived on Wednesday.

According to the Qatar Government, it is a part to support the efforts of the governments to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Qatar medicl suppport.jpg

According to the QFFD, nearly 10 tones of medical equipment and supplies were transported by Qatar Airways. According to Qatar’s official, “such generous gestures are not strange to brothers in Qatar, reflecting Qatar’s solidarity with the brotherly countries and other countries around the world in general as one of the premises of Qatar’s foreign policy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 2.27% Due To Pandemic
Apr 30, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.1 million
Apr 30, 2020
Remdesivir Drug Helps To Fight Coronavirus
Apr 30, 2020
Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000
Apr 30, 2020
NCP Secretariat Demands Resignation Of Prime Minister
Apr 30, 2020

More on News

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.1 million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
Demand For Prime Minister’ Resignation Is Irrelevant: Civil Society Members By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Coronavirus Infection Cases Reached 57 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
Japan Decorates NC Leader Ram Chandra Poudel With Grand Cordon Of The Order Of the Rising Sun. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 27 minutes ago
Police Arrested 1387 Vehicles In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Coronavirus Cases Exceed 3 Million Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 2.27% Due To Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
China Wants Him To Lose Re-election: President Trump By Reuters Apr 30, 2020
Remdesivir Drug Helps To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
NCP Secretariat Demands Resignation Of Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Gusty Wind and Hail Likely In Some Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75