Qatar Government’s Emergency Medical Supply Arrived In Nepal

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has handed over medical equipment to Nepal yesterday at Tribhuwan International Airport. Shipments of urgent medical assistance to Nepal arrived on Wednesday.

According to the Qatar Government, it is a part to support the efforts of the governments to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the QFFD, nearly 10 tones of medical equipment and supplies were transported by Qatar Airways. According to Qatar’s official, “such generous gestures are not strange to brothers in Qatar, reflecting Qatar’s solidarity with the brotherly countries and other countries around the world in general as one of the premises of Qatar’s foreign policy.