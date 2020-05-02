Bangladesh Has 8231 Coronavirus Positive Cases Till Friday

May 2, 2020, 8:53 a.m.

As COVID-19 is spreading across South Asia, the death toll now stands at 170 in Bangladesh. The Daily Star, Bangladesh’s lading English Daily quoting Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS reports that five hundred and seventy-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 8,231.

Two people died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours in Bangladesh reports The Daily Star quoting the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 5,573 samples were tested in 31 laboratories across the country since yesterday which is 12.25 percent more than the day before, Dr Nasima added.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients receiving treatment at several hospitals recovered from the infection, taking the total recovery number to 174.

In the last 24 hours, 175 people were put under isolation around the country, the DGHS official added.

