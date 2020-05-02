NCP Secretariat Meeting Concludes Agreeing To Summon Standing Committee Meet

The secretariat meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) concluded at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar. The meeting has decided to hold politburo meeting. The meeting also took several decision

Matters related to the contemporary situation of the country are to be discussed in the meeting presided over by NCP Chair and Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli.

Other leaders present in the meeting are NCP Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', general secretary Bishnu Poudel, secretariat members, Jhalanath Khanal, Madfhav Kumar Nepal, Iswar Pokharel, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Bamdev Gautam and Narayankaji Shrestha.