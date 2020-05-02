No New COVID-19 Cases In Nepal Today

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said that Nepal does not have recorded any positive case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours out of 1254 tests.

Nepal recorded 59 coronavirus positive cases. Out of them, 16 persons discharged from hospital following recovery. Of total positive patients, 49 males and 10 females.

In his daily media briefing Dr. Devkota said that there are 31 patients in Biratngar, 8 in Birgunj and one each in Rupandehi, Nepalgung, Bharatpur and Dhangadhi.

Nepal has conducted samples tests of 61627 till Saturday. Out of them, 13098 PCR and 48529 were conducted through Rapid Diagnostic Test.

In provincial basis, 5282 in province 1, 5687 in province 2, 5515 in Bagmati Province, 5411 in Gadaki proive, 4240 in province 5571 in Karnali and 13823 in Sudur Pachmis Rapid tests have already conducted.

There are 22978 are quarantine. Province 5 has highest numbers of people in quarantine with 11304 followed by Karnali Province 3275, 3000 in Sudurpaschim, 2800 in Province 2, 632 in Gadanki and 511 in Bagmati Province.

There are 89 persons in isolation ward with 4 in Kathmandu valley.