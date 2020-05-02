Sita Navami 2020: Today Is Janaki Navami

Sita Navami 2020: Today Is Janaki Navami

May 2, 2020, 9:01 a.m.

Sita Navami is a festival that is celebrated on the 9th day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaisakh or spring. This day is the birth anniversary of holy Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar Lord Ram. Goddess Sita was the princess of Mithila, the kingdom of Raja Janak.

Sita was the adopted daughter of Raja Janak, as he found her while plowing the land and hence the baby got her name 'Sita' from the word 'Sit' that means a plowed land in Sanskrit. Goddess Sita is also known by several other names such as Janki, Bhumi, and Maithili.

This year the holy day of Sita Navami or Sita Jayanti is on 2nd May.

Significance and Celebration:

Goddess Sita is the holy deity that holds the position of an ideal wife, as written in the holy tale of Ramayana. On this day married women across the country observe fast and pray for the long life of their husbands, just like Sita Mata did, while she was kidnaped by Ravana.

Sita Navami is avtaran divas of Ayodhya queen Devi Sita, the daughter of Mithila king Janaka and queen Sunayna also known as Janaki Navami. Her husband Lord Rama was also avtaran (born) one month before on Chaitra Shukla Navami or Ram Navami.

Devi Sita was born during Pushya Nakshatra. The meaning of Sita is furrow. Married Hindu women keep fast and worship Goddess Sita for long life and success of their husbands.

