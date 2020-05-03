10 New Coronavirus Cases Added In Nepal

Ten new coronavirus cases added in Nepal today. Of this, nine cases tested positive in Nepalgunj and one in Barging. In his daily press briefing spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Bikas Devkota informed this new development.

This is the single-day highest case in Nepal.

Following the 10 new cases, Nepal’s coronavirus case jumped to 69. According to spokesperson Dr. Devkota, of the nine people in Nepalgunj, four are female and 5 are male. The age ranges from 7 to 58.

The age of the person infected in Birgunj is 36.