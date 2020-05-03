Trump Says He's 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'Is Back, And Well'

Trump Says He's 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'Is Back, And Well'

May 3, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was "glad" about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is apparently healthy.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweeted, following Kim's first public appearance in nearly three weeks after intense speculation over his health conditions.

DPRK state television showed Kim walking, smiling broadly and smoking a cigarette at what the country's official media said was the opening ceremony of a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, on Friday.

Rumors about Kim's health have been swirling since his conspicuous no-show at the annual April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather and DPRK's founder Kim Il-sung.

cda934e187794ae1a5a86c66c1bbb935.png

His absence triggered a series of fevered rumors and unconfirmed reports over his health conditions.

Kim's disappearance from public view came as Pyongyang's talks with Washington over the DPRK's nuclear arsenal are at a standstill, despite three meetings between Kim and Trump.

Trump had however downplayed such reports of Kim's health.

Source: CGTN

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

South Korean Scientists Conclude Covid-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected Again
May 03, 2020
Johnson Names New-born Son After Doctors
May 03, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal: Generally Cloudy, Gusty Winds And Hails
May 03, 2020
NCP Secretariat Meeting Concludes Agreeing To Summon Standing Committee Meet
May 02, 2020
Japan Aims To Approve Remdesivir In One Week
May 02, 2020

More on International

Johnson Names New-born Son After Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 28 minutes ago
World Should Follow Korea On COVID-19 Fight: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
N.K. Leader Kim Jong-un Out Of Public Eye For 20th Straight Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Russia's Prime Minister Has Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Armed Protesters Enter Michigan Statehouse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
One Year Since Japan's Emperor Ascended Throne By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

South Korean Scientists Conclude Covid-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal: Generally Cloudy, Gusty Winds And Hails By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
NCP Secretariat Meeting Concludes Agreeing To Summon Standing Committee Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Japan Aims To Approve Remdesivir In One Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Second LAW-ASIA Human Rights Conference Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Australian Embassy Signs MoU With Nepal Airlines For A Commercial Flight To Sydney On May 6 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75