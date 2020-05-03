Weather Systems Across Nepal: Generally Cloudy, Gusty Winds And Hails

Western Disturbance and Local Wind is over Nepal. A cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area over eastern India close to eastern parts of Neal. Wind with moisture entering from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the country. During the next 24 hours, moderate rain and thundershower with one or two heavy spells occurred over Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country tonight. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region.