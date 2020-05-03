Weather Systems Across Nepal: Generally Cloudy, Gusty Winds And Hails

Weather Systems Across Nepal: Generally Cloudy, Gusty Winds And Hails

May 3, 2020, 6:47 a.m.

Western Disturbance and Local Wind is over Nepal. A cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area over eastern India close to eastern parts of Neal. Wind with moisture entering from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the country. During the next 24 hours, moderate rain and thundershower with one or two heavy spells occurred over Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country tonight. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

South Korean Scientists Conclude Covid-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected Again
May 03, 2020
Johnson Names New-born Son After Doctors
May 03, 2020
Trump Says He's 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'Is Back, And Well'
May 03, 2020
NCP Secretariat Meeting Concludes Agreeing To Summon Standing Committee Meet
May 02, 2020
Japan Aims To Approve Remdesivir In One Week
May 02, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy With Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For May 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Gusty Wind and Hail Likely In Some Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Many Parts Of World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast For April 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

South Korean Scientists Conclude Covid-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
Johnson Names New-born Son After Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
Trump Says He's 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'Is Back, And Well' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
NCP Secretariat Meeting Concludes Agreeing To Summon Standing Committee Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Japan Aims To Approve Remdesivir In One Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Second LAW-ASIA Human Rights Conference Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75