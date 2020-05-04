Bharat Raj Gautam Is Recommended for The Secretary-General Of Federal Parliament

Bharat Raj Gautam is recommended for the secretary-general of Federal Parliamentary.

Gautam has been working as a secretary at the House of Representatives since the last many years. Started a carrier from Parliament secretariat as section officer almost three-decade ago, Gautam, who completed Ph.D. from a university in Norway, is a soft person with enormous experiences.

Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina and Speaker of House of Representatives Agni Sapkota jointly recommended Bharat Raj Gautam for the post of Secretary-General of Federal Parliamentary.

The position was vacated following the retirement of Secretary-General Manohar Kumar Bhattarai last month.

Following the recommendation of chairperson and speaker, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari will appoint him as Secretary-General.