Bharat Raj Gautam Is Recommended for The Secretary-General Of Federal Parliament

Bharat Raj Gautam is recommended for the secretary-general of Federal Parliamentary.
Gautam has been working as a secretary at the House of Representatives since the last many years. Started a carrier from Parliament secretariat as section officer almost three-decade ago, Gautam, who completed Ph.D. from a university in Norway, is a soft person with enormous experiences.
Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina and Speaker of House of Representatives Agni Sapkota jointly recommended Bharat Raj Gautam for the post of Secretary-General of Federal Parliamentary.
The position was vacated following the retirement of Secretary-General Manohar Kumar Bhattarai last month.
Following the recommendation of chairperson and speaker, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari will appoint him as Secretary-General.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75