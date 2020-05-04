India’s Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Surges Past 42,500; Death Toll Climbs To 1,373

India’s Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Surges Past 42,500; Death Toll Climbs To 1,373

May 4, 2020, 2:27 p.m.

India has reported 2,553 positive cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42,533. Death toll has gone up to 1,373 reports India Today.

According to the Union health ministry, the total coronavirus cases in India climbed to 42,533 on Monday morning.

According to India Today, the number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 29,453, while 11,707 people have recovered and one patient migrated, the ministry said. The total number also includes 111 foreign nationals.

At 548, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of the nationwide deaths due to coronavirus. Gujarat comes second with 290 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh 156, Rajasthan 71, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, and West Bengal 35.

According to the health ministry data updated on Monday evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,974, followed by Gujarat at 5,428, Delhi 4,549, Madhya Pradesh 2,846, Rajasthan 2,886, Tamil Nadu 3,023 and Uttar Pradesh 2,645.

The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,082 in Telangana. It has risen to 963 in West Bengal, 1,102 in Punjab, 701 in Jammu and Kashmir, 614 in Karnataka, 500 in Kerala and 503 in Bihar.

Haryana has reported 442 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 162 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh. Uttarakhand has reported 60 cases, Chhattisgarh 57 and Assam 43 cases. Ladakh has registered 41 cases and Himachal Pradesh 40 so far.

Thirty-three Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven Covid-19 cases.

Tripura has registered 16 cases, while Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops After India Relax Lockdown
May 04, 2020
Japan Extends State Of Emergency To May 31
May 04, 2020
Eleven Indian Citizens Arrested While Sneaking Out To India From Nepal
May 04, 2020
Nepal Police Strictly Imposes Restrictions On The Vehicles Entering Katmandu Valley
May 04, 2020
Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol
May 04, 2020

More on India

Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops After India Relax Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
India Test Crossed A Million On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
India Will Lose 11 Crore Jobs, 30% Of GDP Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Extends State Of Emergency To May 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Eleven Indian Citizens Arrested While Sneaking Out To India From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Nepal Police Strictly Imposes Restrictions On The Vehicles Entering Katmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
The World Bank Publishes A Report On Brick Sector In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Preliminary Part Of Padma Shamsher's Government Of Nepal Act, 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari May 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75