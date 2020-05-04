Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol

Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol

May 4, 2020, 11:42 a.m.

Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol.

Arthur Gunn (Dibesh Pokhrel) was born and brought up in Kathmandu, Nepal, and has credited the soulful city to developing his passion for music. He moved to Kansas six years ago, and has been living in the US since.

Well, technically top 11 because judges chose to use their one-time-only power to save one competitor from elimination. Judges gave an opportunity to Makayla Phillips, 17, a Temecula, California native who previously competed on Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent”. Therefore, American Idol has 11 finalists in its top 10 in the 2020 edition, which includes Gunn.

According to Nepalese Voice Australia, His rendition of CCD’s ‘Have you ever seen the rain’ impressed the judges of American Idol, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie. He continued his progress with other impressive performances, and on Sunday, stunned his fans with a reggae rendition of John Denver’s classic Country Roads.

His performance allowed him to reach the Top 10 of American Idol 2020, with judge Lionel Richie commenting “when you take John Denver’s song with a reggae twist on it and it’s all believable, my friend, it’s all the way to a hit record for you, I’m telling you I love what you did”.

According to online, Gunn aimed for the stars, and landed in the top 10 of American Idol.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops After India Relax Lockdown
May 04, 2020
India’s Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Surges Past 42,500; Death Toll Climbs To 1,373
May 04, 2020
Japan Extends State Of Emergency To May 31
May 04, 2020
Eleven Indian Citizens Arrested While Sneaking Out To India From Nepal
May 04, 2020
Nepal Police Strictly Imposes Restrictions On The Vehicles Entering Katmandu Valley
May 04, 2020

More on News

Eleven Indian Citizens Arrested While Sneaking Out To India From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Nepal Police Strictly Imposes Restrictions On The Vehicles Entering Katmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
The World Bank Publishes A Report On Brick Sector In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
More Than One Million Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 5 minutes ago
FAO Provides Rs.4.68 Grant To Nepal Under Green Climate Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Confers Rank Of Insignia Lieutenant General To Newly Promoted General Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 50 minutes ago

The Latest

Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops After India Relax Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
India’s Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Surges Past 42,500; Death Toll Climbs To 1,373 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Japan Extends State Of Emergency To May 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Preliminary Part Of Padma Shamsher's Government Of Nepal Act, 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari May 04, 2020
COVID-19: Tele-Medicine In Reproductive Health In Nepal By Anjila Thapa May 04, 2020
U.S. To Have Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of Year: President Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75