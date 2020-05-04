U.S. To Have Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of Year: President Trump

U.S. To Have Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of Year: President Trump

May 4, 2020, 9:01 a.m.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year. "We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump said in a Fox News "town hall" show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

He also said he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back."

But while Trump increased his projection for the total U.S. death total to 80,000 or 90,000 — up by more than 20,000 fatalities from what he had suggested just a few weeks ago — he struck a note of urgency to restart the nation's economy, declaring "we have to reopen our country."

In addition, Trump also told Fox News that he received his first briefing about novel coronavirus on January 23.

(With input from agencies)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol
May 04, 2020
The World Bank Publishes A Report On Brick Sector In South Asia
May 04, 2020
More Than One Million Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Globally
May 04, 2020
FAO Provides Rs.4.68 Grant To Nepal Under Green Climate Fund
May 04, 2020
COAS General Thapa Confers Rank Of Insignia Lieutenant General To Newly Promoted General Officers
May 04, 2020

More on International

North Korea Fires Gunshots, South Korea Says Likely Unintentional By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 25 minutes ago
Johnson Names New-born Son After Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump Says He's 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'Is Back, And Well' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
World Should Follow Korea On COVID-19 Fight: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
N.K. Leader Kim Jong-un Out Of Public Eye For 20th Straight Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Russia's Prime Minister Has Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
The World Bank Publishes A Report On Brick Sector In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Preliminary Part Of Padma Shamsher's Government Of Nepal Act, 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari May 04, 2020
COVID-19: Tele-Medicine In Reproductive Health In Nepal By Anjila Thapa May 04, 2020
More Than One Million Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
FAO Provides Rs.4.68 Grant To Nepal Under Green Climate Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75