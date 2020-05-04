U.S. To Have Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of Year: President Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year. "We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump said in a Fox News "town hall" show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

He also said he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back."

But while Trump increased his projection for the total U.S. death total to 80,000 or 90,000 — up by more than 20,000 fatalities from what he had suggested just a few weeks ago — he struck a note of urgency to restart the nation's economy, declaring "we have to reopen our country."

In addition, Trump also told Fox News that he received his first briefing about novel coronavirus on January 23.

(With input from agencies)