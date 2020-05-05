COVID-19: 21099 Are Under Quarantine In Nepal (Video)

COVID-19: 21099 Are Under Quarantine In Nepal

May 5, 2020, 6:53 p.m.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that there are 21099 persons living under quarantine in Nepal. Province 5 has the highest number of quarantine with 8922 persons followed by 4025,3754, 2124 and 1290 in province Sudurpaschim,Karnali, 1and 2 respectively.

Bagmati Province has the lowest number of people in quarantine with 258 followed by Gandaki with 726. Out of 120 in isolation, 2 persons are in Kathmandu Valley.

The total numbers of coronavirus cases reached 82 following an additional seven cases identified in Nepalgunj.

Nepalgunj sub-municipality of Province 5 has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases. Following the identification of 7 new cases, it has reached 24. Province no 1 has the highest number of people with 31 infections followed by 13, 7, 2.0, and 5 in province 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudupaschim.

The ministry has carried out 66077 including 13850 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 52227Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT). During the last 24 hours, 1582 tests were carried out.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19: Six Patients Will Discharge From Biratnagar
May 05, 2020
Webinar Spamming Incidences Increase In Nepal
May 05, 2020
Kathmandu Is The Largest District In Annual Sales: CBS Economic Census
May 05, 2020
Nepal To Extend Next Lockdown Till 7 To 10 Days
May 05, 2020
176 Cases Of Violence Against Women Recorded During The Lockdown: WOREC
May 05, 2020

More on News

COVID-19: Six Patients Will Discharge From Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours ago
Webinar Spamming Incidences Increase In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Nepal To Extend Next Lockdown Till 7 To 10 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
176 Cases Of Violence Against Women Recorded During The Lockdown: WOREC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Vehicle Entry Further Tighten In Kathmandu Valley From Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Newly-Appointed General Secretary Dr. Gautam Took Oath Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 13 minutes ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Is The Largest District In Annual Sales: CBS Economic Census By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
Unmet Nutritional Need Of Women And Girls During The Humanitarian Crisis By Bindu Sharma and Nirmala Maharjan May 05, 2020
Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
Nepal’s Political Discourse By Binoj Basnyat May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75