COVID-19: 21099 Are Under Quarantine In Nepal (Video)

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that there are 21099 persons living under quarantine in Nepal. Province 5 has the highest number of quarantine with 8922 persons followed by 4025,3754, 2124 and 1290 in province Sudurpaschim,Karnali, 1and 2 respectively.

Bagmati Province has the lowest number of people in quarantine with 258 followed by Gandaki with 726. Out of 120 in isolation, 2 persons are in Kathmandu Valley.

The total numbers of coronavirus cases reached 82 following an additional seven cases identified in Nepalgunj.

Nepalgunj sub-municipality of Province 5 has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases. Following the identification of 7 new cases, it has reached 24. Province no 1 has the highest number of people with 31 infections followed by 13, 7, 2.0, and 5 in province 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudupaschim.

The ministry has carried out 66077 including 13850 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 52227Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT). During the last 24 hours, 1582 tests were carried out.