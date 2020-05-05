Nepal To Extend Next Lockdown Till 7 To 10 Days

The meeting of the Coronavirus Control and Prevention High-level Committee had recommended extending lockdown for 7 to 10 days in view of new clusters of the infection appearing in eastern Nepal in the past week. Nealgunj Sub-municipality has been sealed off after 24 new cases were detected there with all of them from Muslim community.

The cabinet meeting will decide days for extensions on Wednesday. The meeting high-level committee has recommended to continue other decisions taken earlier.

Nepal announced the lockdown on March 24 extending twice. The last extension is going to expire on May 5 midnight.