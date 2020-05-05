Nepal To Extend Next Lockdown Till 7 To 10 Days

Nepal To Extend Next Lockdown Till 7 To 10 Days

May 5, 2020, 7:15 p.m.

The meeting of the Coronavirus Control and Prevention High-level Committee had recommended extending lockdown for 7 to 10 days in view of new clusters of the infection appearing in eastern Nepal in the past week. Nealgunj Sub-municipality has been sealed off after 24 new cases were detected there with all of them from Muslim community.

The cabinet meeting will decide days for extensions on Wednesday. The meeting high-level committee has recommended to continue other decisions taken earlier.

Nepal announced the lockdown on March 24 extending twice. The last extension is going to expire on May 5 midnight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19: Six Patients Will Discharge From Biratnagar
May 05, 2020
Webinar Spamming Incidences Increase In Nepal
May 05, 2020
Kathmandu Is The Largest District In Annual Sales: CBS Economic Census
May 05, 2020
COVID-19: 21099 Are Under Quarantine In Nepal (Video)
May 05, 2020
176 Cases Of Violence Against Women Recorded During The Lockdown: WOREC
May 05, 2020

More on News

COVID-19: Six Patients Will Discharge From Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours ago
Webinar Spamming Incidences Increase In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
COVID-19: 21099 Are Under Quarantine In Nepal (Video) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
176 Cases Of Violence Against Women Recorded During The Lockdown: WOREC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Vehicle Entry Further Tighten In Kathmandu Valley From Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Newly-Appointed General Secretary Dr. Gautam Took Oath Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 13 minutes ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Is The Largest District In Annual Sales: CBS Economic Census By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
Unmet Nutritional Need Of Women And Girls During The Humanitarian Crisis By Bindu Sharma and Nirmala Maharjan May 05, 2020
Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
Nepal’s Political Discourse By Binoj Basnyat May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75