Newly-Appointed General Secretary Dr. Gautam Took Oath Of Office

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Sapkota has administered oath of office and secrecy to newly-appointed general secretary of the federal parliament Dr Bharat Raj Gautam amidst a program at Singhadurbar today reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

On the occasion, National Assembly Chair, presidents of different parliamentary committees, parliaments and secretariat employees were present.

Talking to journalists following wear-in ceremony, general secretary Gautam said his main responsibility would be to coordinate the House of Representatives and National Assembly.