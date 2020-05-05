WHO Expert Questions The Supply And Accessibility Of Antiviral Drugs

WHO Expert Questions The Supply And Accessibility Of Antiviral Drugs

May 5, 2020, 8:09 a.m.

The World Health Organization's chief scientist is questioning the supply and accessibility of antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Her comments follow a United States Food and Drug Administration decision last week to authorize the emergency use of the drug to treat coronavirus patients.

In an interview with NHK, the WHO's Soumya Swaminathan said that different countries will consider a similar approach, while they wait for full licensing procedures.

She said, "The question is going to be whether there are enough supplies of Remdesivir available and whether these will be able to be made available in all the countries that might want access to it."

Swaminathan warned that any efforts by a country or group of countries to hold a monopoly of any drug or vaccine would be in vain. She explained that is because nobody can be safe in the current pandemic unless the world unites to contain the virus.

She also referred to anti-flu drug Avigan, developed by a Japanese company.

Swaminathan noted there was insufficient data to determine whether the drug is effective for coronavirus patients.

She said she was looking forward to seeing results from clinical trials that are underway.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border
May 05, 2020
India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals
May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases
May 05, 2020
The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced
May 05, 2020
NAM Must Remain United And Support Multilateralism And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19: PM Oli
May 05, 2020

More on Health

No New COVID-19 Cases In Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.2 Million And More Than One Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Coronavirus Nepal: 23376 persons In Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Remdesivir Drug Helps To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Three More COVID-19 Cases In Birgunj Connected With Tablighi Jamat, New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
Nepal’s Political Discourse By Binoj Basnyat May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
NAM Must Remain United And Support Multilateralism And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75