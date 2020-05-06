Bangladesh Reopening Shopping Malls And Other Businesses Despite Rise In Death Toll

The national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 has recommended reconsidering the government's decision of reopening shopping malls and other businesses, saying such a move could lead to further transmission of the deadly coronavirus.Bangladesh reopening

The country reached the grim milestone of 10,000-plus coronavirus cases on Monday. The health authorities recorded the highest single-day cases -- 786 -- today, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 10,929. The death toll is 183.

It also recommended that all decisions -- be it on reopening industries or relaxing the shutdown -- should be taken on the basis of opinions from epidemiologists.

The government on Tuesday issued a gazette announcing its decision to reopen shopping malls, all types of shops and other businesses from May 10 on a limited scale ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The move came around a week after it allowed readymade garment factories to resume production.

The decisions came when the virus has taken a tight grip on the country, infecting thousands of people.

The intention, however, sparked warnings from epidemiologists as the number of infections keep rising and at least two dozen garment workers testing positive for Covid-19 so far.

Besides, with a high population density, and the nature of economic activities, it would be difficult to ensure social distancing at the garment industries and markets in the country said, experts.

Prof Shahidullah, also the president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), said, "We have also asked to take epidemiologists' opinion on allowing people's movement ahead of Eid as there is still time for it."

According to the Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation, 574 doctors were infected with Covid-19 till noon today. The number of infected nurses is 354 and other health staffers 167, it said.

As many as 193 Covid-19 patients recovered across the country in those 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery cases to 1,403. They include those who recovered staying at home as well as in institutionalized care, Prof Nasima said at the briefing.

Source: The Daily Star