COVID-19: UK Reports Highest Official Death Toll In Europe

COVID-19: UK Reports Highest Official Death Toll In Europe

May 6, 2020, 6:44 a.m.

The United Kingdom has reported the highest official death toll in Europe, overtaking Italy, according to data released on Tuesday.

Weekly figures from Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) added more than 7,000 deaths in England and Wales, raising the total of the UK to 32,313.

Many of the early COVID-19 cases imported into the UK came from European countries, rather than China, the UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told the UK Parliamen's committee on health and social care on Tuesday.

There was a big influx of cases, probably from Italy and Spain in early March, seeded right across the country, said Vallance.

The UK has not yet managed to get the reproduction rate of the virus down to a manageable number, said Vallance, hinting it's not a good time to lift the country lockdown.

The country must review its lockdown measures by Thursday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline full details of how the UK will exit lockdown on Sunday.

The prime minister will consider evidence provided by scientists at a review on Thursday before taking any decision on the next steps against the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said when asked about the plan.

Sources agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Six Indians Discharged Following Recovery From Kosi Coronavirus Hospital
May 06, 2020
MoHP And WHO Send Health Experts In Nepalgunj Following Spread Of COVID-19
May 06, 2020
Three Recovered Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 Again In Nepal
May 06, 2020
MoEST Directs Schools Not To Enroll Students
May 06, 2020
TIA Runway Expansion Work At Final Stage
May 06, 2020

More on International

EU Raises $8 Billion For Coronavirus Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
North Korea Fires Gunshots, South Korea Says Likely Unintentional By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
World Should Follow Korea On COVID-19 Fight: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
N.K. Leader Kim Jong-un Out Of Public Eye For 20th Straight Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Armed Protesters Enter Michigan Statehouse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
One Year Since Japan's Emperor Ascended Throne By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Six Indians Discharged Following Recovery From Kosi Coronavirus Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
MoHP And WHO Send Health Experts In Nepalgunj Following Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
Three Recovered Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 Again In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
MoEST Directs Schools Not To Enroll Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
TIA Runway Expansion Work At Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
Bangladesh Reopening Shopping Malls And Other Businesses Despite Rise In Death Toll By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75