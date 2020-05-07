Nepal Extends Suspension of International Flights By May 31

Nepal Extends Suspension of International Flights By May 31

May 7, 2020, 8:03 a.m.

Nepal has extended the suspension of international flights till May 31. The cabinet meeting took the decision along with extending the lockdown for another ten days. The border lockdown will also continue till May 31.

Earlier, Nepal bans all international flights till May 15. Following the extension of lockdown till May 18, the government also further extended suspension of international flights. Nepal has started the lockdown since March 24.

