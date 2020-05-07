Nepal To Face Difficult Days Ahead: MoPH

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota has warned that the coming days are very challenging for Nepal due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

“If we are unable to work adequate work now, we have to face difficult times in the coming days,” said Dr. Dvkota. He has made it clear that time is always short stressing that Nepal has to do much work in a short period of time. Since the numbers of patients and their conditions are not much complicated, it helps us to prevent the spread of diseases. Let’s fulfill the duty from the respective areas. Coming days will be challenging for us.

He said that the ministry is working to expand the areas of testing and providing necessary support to manage the hospital. He urged people to follow personal hygiene, social distancing and directions of lockdown.

He said that there is no new case in the last 24 hours. He also said that the test of 1451 persons has been carried out in the last twenty-four hours. All of their results came negative. He said that Nepal has 99 COVID-19 patients. He also said that the health conditions of all the patients are normal

Till now 68602 tests have been carried out Nepal. Of this, 14509 through PCR and 54093 RDT. Ministry of Health and Population also mobilizes teams of Nepal Army in hot spots in Nepalgunj and Udayapur.

In one of today’s major developments, MoHP Spokesperson Dr. Bikash Devkota informed that sample collection for COVID-19 testing has increased in areas identified as hotspots of the infection.

He added that a team from the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, along with Nepal Army personnel, has been mobilized to collect a minimum of 500 samples from Udayapur, 1,000 samples from Birgunj, and 1,000 samples from Nepalgunj as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.