AIN Handed Over 45.3 Million Worth Of Medical Package To Nepal Government

May 8, 2020, 2:10 p.m.

Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN) hands over medical assistance package worth 45.3 million rupees to Ministry of Health and Population Joint assistance by 16 organizations channelized through AIN while individual INGOs support of at least 2 billion rupees directed towards COVID-19 preparedness and response.

The Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN) in coordination with the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen (MoWCSC), and in collaboration with Social Welfare Council (SWC) has handed over medical assistance package in bulk to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in order to combat the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Minister for MoWCSC Parbat Gurung accompanied by Officiating Member Secretary of SWC Shiva Kumar Basnet and AIN chair Achyut Kumar Luitel handed over the assistance to Minister for MoHP Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

The program was organized thoroughly abiding by the social distancing measures based on WHO and GoN guidelines and had the participation of key government delegates, AIN members, and press.

During the program, Minister Gurung said, "the ministry would like to thank AIN for the ongoing collective effort and timely distribution of relief in order to support COVID-19 response. We are committed to smooth and effective coordination with the non-profit sector in combating coronavirus pandemic while making the environment conducive for the sector to function. Meanwhile, Hon’ble Minister Dhakal thanked AIN for the initiative and made remarks that "INGOs and NGOs' support at such grave time of crisis when procurement is particularly a challenge – is extremely appreciated. I request all organizations to coordinate with the ministry for material supply across districts and provinces to avoid duplication and overstocking."

Similarly, AIN Chair Luitel expressed, "this is high time for the government, development partners and civil society stand together strongly working shoulder to shoulder in order to prevent, contain and combat COVID-19 as well as to support long term recovery and resilience building of the nation."

Similarly, AIN Vice-chair Lora Wuennenberg acknowledged MoWCSC, SWC and MoHP for the support provided to the sector at such a difficult time as well requested for continuous support in the future as well. Meanwhile, AIN wants to inform that AIN along with NGO Federation are in line with the government's priority on preparedness and response and are working in close collaboration with the government bodies.

The assistance worth 45.3 million Nepalese rupees is part of a joint procurement initiation led by AIN where 16 organizations participated. Earlier last month, AIN had called its members to contribute to the joint procurement initiative.

To this call, 15 INGOs namely: ActionAid, ADARA Development, CARE Nepal, FAIRMED, Good Neighbors International Nepal, INF Nepal, Ipas Nepal, Lutheran World Federation, MountainChild, One Heart Worldwide, Oxfam, Plan International, Practical Action, UMN, WaterAid along with an NGO Nyaya Health Nepal, had responded with financial contributions.

The medical assistance package includes Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sets; safe delivery kits; infrared thermometers; water and air-proof aprons; surgical sterile globes and utility globes; KN95 masks and surgical masks; surgical goggles, among other medical, sanitization and disinfectant items, to cater mainly the medial workers in frontline response.

Apart from this joint assistance to the MoHP, the latest AIN survey suggests that 65 AIN members out of 129 under the umbrella are actively engaged in COVID-19 preparedness and response. So far, at least 2 billion Nepalese rupees have been directed to prevent, contain and combat COVID-19 as well as to support livelihood and build economic resilience.

Overall INGOs' contribution is being assessed by AIN through a survey and the survey results will be made public soon.

